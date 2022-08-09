Top Gun: Maverick fan appreciation weekend announced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For over two months since its release in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick is now among the top seven highest-grossing movies in domestic box office history.

In celebration of its continual success, fans who attend a Top Gun: Maverick screening from Aug. 12-14, 2022, will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at filming onboard the USS Roosevelt with Tom Cruise and cast at participating theaters. The screening will show how the filmmakers worked with the Navy to film and live onboard the active warship.

Additionally, the film will also return to IMAX and Dolby Cinema theaters giving fans a chance to see the film in the best format available.

Fans will receive a free limited-edition Top Gun: Maverick print by U.K. artist Doaly while supplies last.

Get this exclusive collector’s print by artist @Doaly when you buy a ticket to see #TopGun: Maverick starting this Friday, August 12! At participating theatres only. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/uitBnsx3Fn — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) August 8, 2022

For more information on the Fan Appreciation screenings, audiences can check out the film's website.