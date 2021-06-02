PHOTOS: Delicious foods, drinks of Avengers Campus

Share Facebook

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Among the tasty experiments, guests can enjoy the Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast made with baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests can delight in the Calculated Breakfast = E x 2 + (B+P)/T Ð Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Among the tasty experiments, guests can enjoy the Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast, a plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests can delight in the Cinna-Pym Mini Toast Ð Warm toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup (for small beings ages 3 through 9). (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests ages 3 through 9, have the option of several mini-meals. Pictured here, the Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls dish is crafted with rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small DASANI water. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Among the tasty experiments, guests can enjoy the Atomic Fusion Pretzel, a Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests can delight in Experiment No. EE45: ImpossibleTM Spoonful, a pasta dish featuring plant-based Impossibleª large and micro meat-balls, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests ages 3 through 9, have the option of several mini-meals. Pictured here, the PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble Your Own Experiment features smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Pictured here, is the Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton, prepared with hearts of romaine, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel/Disney/Marvel

Terran Treats in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, features a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats. Here, guests can delight in the Sweet Spiral Ration Churros with unique flavors, pictured. David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible, the quick-service restaurant on Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, uses "Pym Particles" to grow and shrink innovations in food science. Pictured here, the novelty Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet is a great way for guests to hold their favorite Coca-Cola¨ bottled beverage. David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

