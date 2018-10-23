San Marcos home puts hundreds of hours into Halloween
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — For more than 20 years, Casey Rummerfield has been the toast of Halloween in his San Marcos neighborhood.
Hours spent throughout the year on handmade electronic displays, decorations, and more turn his Shadow Hills Drive home into a memorable tradition for his neighbors, family, and friends.
"It's more hours than it is money. The cannon prop is home built," Rummerfield says, pointing to various props, barrels, and displays he has built by hand. "I would say about a thousand [hours] a year is what we put into it."
"You have to see it to believe it. On Halloween Day, their enthusiasm, their drive, their willingness to come back for the umpteenth year," Rummerfield says. "We've not only had the kids come back, but they've grown up and brought their kids.
"Which is a little difficult, because it does make us feel old," he added.