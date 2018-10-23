SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — For more than 20 years, Casey Rummerfield has been the toast of Halloween in his San Marcos neighborhood.

Hours spent throughout the year on handmade electronic displays, decorations, and more turn his Shadow Hills Drive home into a memorable tradition for his neighbors, family, and friends.

"It's more hours than it is money. The cannon prop is home built," Rummerfield says, pointing to various props, barrels, and displays he has built by hand. "I would say about a thousand [hours] a year is what we put into it."

Rummerfield's love for Halloween began as a child, though his talent for delivering some spooky fun started when he moved in on Halloween Day in 1993.

Since moving in, what started as a need to actually dress up the house for Halloween has blossomed into providing an annual celebration for the neighborhood.

Rummerfield's family and friends have been integral in setting up and keeping the tradition alive. And while his children have grown up and moved out, he says they've taken a lot with them.

"My youngest has vowed that when it's my time to retire, she's going to take over," Rummerfield says with a smile. "They've texted me more this month than they have all offseason."

Rummerfield says one child is currently at Facebook while the other is studying costume and set design and as a special effects make-up artist — perhaps predictably.

"[She] got an A on her horror class. Brought me to tears," Rummerfield said gleaming.

That enthusiasm for Halloween has carried over to the neighborhood year-after-year, seen in Rummerfield's efforts.

"You have to see it to believe it. On Halloween Day, their enthusiasm, their drive, their willingness to come back for the umpteenth year," Rummerfield says. "We've not only had the kids come back, but they've grown up and brought their kids.

"Which is a little difficult, because it does make us feel old," he added.