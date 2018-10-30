Halloween family fun, haunted houses, and parties in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Halloween nearly here, which means some wicked fun is about to descend on San Diego.

Whether you're looking for fun for your little ghouls or somewhere with a little more fright, there are plenty of options.

Many favorites, like HauntFest on Main, The Haunted Hotel, and WKCD Village (formerly San Diego Monster Bash) will bring more memorable Halloween fun to San Diego's streets. But tickets can go fast so prepare to book ahead of time.

Other promotions, like Legoland and SeaWorld celebrations, run through October starting in September so there's plenty of time to get into the spirit.

Here's some of the frightening fun to be had around San Diego this Halloween:

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

HauntFest on Main

Where: Downtown El Cajon; When: 10/19

Bring the family out to HauntFest on Main for an array of fun activities and attractions. Costume contests, rides and games, a kids zone, live performances, and much more will crowd Main St. for this annual Halloween party.

Trick-or-treat on India Street

Where: Piazza della Famiglia, Little Italy; When: 10/26

Little Italy's annual trick-or-treating party is back! Take your little ghouls out for some fun on India St. where businesses will be handing out candy and treats in Little Italy's newly opened plaza.

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; When: 9/22 - 10/28

Jump into the Halloween festivities with an interactive dance floor, Halloween-themed animal shows, trick-or-treating and much more at SeaWorld's "spooktacular" family-friendly celebration.

Legoland Brick-or-Treat Part Nights

Where: Legoland California; When: 9/29 - 10/27

What could be better than trick-or-treating with more than 1 million pieces of candy up for grabs? Check out live entertainment with Lego characters, a costume contest, a fall festival and pumpkin patch, and more Halloween fun at Legoland this season!

THE SCARY

The Haunted Hotel

Where: 424 Market St., San Diego; When: 9/28 - 10/31

One of America's best scares is in San Diego's Gaslamp District, where the Haunted Hotel invites guests for a stay. This year, the hotel introduces the Hellevator, as guests navigate for their lives through a mutant mine shaft, morgue autopsy room, hillbilly swamp, and much more.

The Haunted Trail

Where: Balboa Drive & Juniper Rd., San Diego; When: 9/28 - 10/31

A stroll through San Diego's famous Balboa Park will leave you jumping and watching every corner on "The Haunted Trail" this season. Freddy, Michael Myers, The Nun, Jason, PennyWise, and other terrifying figures will be plotted throughout the park filled with outdoor horror.

Scream Zone

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; When: 9/28 - 10/31

A triple threat of haunts awaits at the Del Mar Fairground's Scream Zone. Locals will be thrust into the depths of horror with a terrifying carnival and freak show at KarnEvil, demonic dolls and zombies along the Haunted Hayride, and around more horrifying clowns to count at the House of Horror.

Savage House

Where: Westfield Mission Valley; When: 10/4 - 10/31

San Diego's themed haunted attraction returns with its horrifying take on the backcountry. Savage House will thrust guests into a storyline fit for a horror film in this completely immersive Halloween attraction.

FOR THE PARTIERS

WCKD Village

Where: East Village, San Diego; When: 10/27

San Diego Monster Bash in now WKCD Village, a Halloween and music festival set in East Village. Non-stop music can be found throughout the festival, with costume contests boasting huge prizes, Halloween thrills, and haunted experiences for adrenaline junkies. Scared just because of parking? Options for keeping your car there overnight (and you off the road) are available here.

San Diego Zombie Crawl Gaslamp takeover

Where: Gaslamp District, San Diego; When: 10/26, 10/27, 10/31

Kick off Halloween a little early with 20 costume parties, drinks, trick-or-treating (for adults) and more zombie fun in the heart of the Gaslamp District during the Zombie Crawl Takeover. Entrance gets you access to 10 different bars, parties, and dining and drink deals. Don't worry about crawling back to your ride afterward. Overnight parking options are available here.

Pacific Beach Pre-Halloween Pub Crawl

Where: Pacific Beach, San Diego; When: 10/26

Get a jump on Halloween at Pacific Beach's massive pub crawl with hundreds of others! Tickets grant access to 10 different bars and nightclubs, drinks, and an after-party.

Hallo-wine and Spirits Party

Where: Hotel Del Coronado; When: 10/27

San Diego's famous (and haunted) hotel is hosting a Halloween soiree for adult ghouls, with dancing, food, drinks, and a costume contest. Hotel officials say there will also be a kids Halloween party during the event, and warn all guests to keep an eye out for their resident ghost, Kate Morgan...