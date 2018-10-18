SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Halloween is just as much about the labor of decorating homes for trick-or-treaters than it is about getting free candy.

Some homes go all out, with haunted houses and elaborately designed porches to welcome neighbors for the holiday — if they dare.

If you're unable to get out to a local Halloween event, like Del Mar's Scream Zone or The Haunted Trail in Balboa Park, a trip around town for local decorations is a great alternative.

Here are more areas to take the kids out for Halloween in San Diego this year:

Trick-or-Treat on Maryland Street

Where: Maryland Street, San Diego (between Lincoln and Meade)

A stretch of home on Maryland Street is known to get crazy for Halloween, with neighbors hosting decorated homes and even an animatronic dragon!

The Great Pumpkin's Halloweentown

Where: 5221 Joan Court, San Diego

The Great Pumpkin has visited this College Area neighborhood for more than 50 years, delivering fun scares for residents. Three areas hosting graveyards, pirates, and of course The Great Pumpkin await!

Bressi Ranch

Where: Carlsbad

Carlsbad's Bressi Ranch is known to get into the Halloween spirit, with elaborately spooky homes that often look like they're professionally decorated!

Witches Lair

Where: 1416 Shadow Hills Drive, San Marcos

Every Halloween, this home becomes the bell of the ball for San Marcos residents. Decked out with graveyards, skeletons, and more!

Kensington & Mission Hills

These two neighborhoods get a lot of credit from San Diegans looking to see Halloween decorations. Both at times are said to have crowds at times, so be prepared to park on a side street before heading in for Halloween decorations!