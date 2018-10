CLAIREMONT, Calif. (KGTV) — Dean Dobbins, of Clairemont, knows a thing or two about putting together a worthy set of Halloween decorations.

For one, he's an electrician. For two, he's passionate about delivering for the neighborhood every year.

Flashing lights, music, and animatronics make up Dobbins' yard on Channing Street.

"I get a lot of parents that thank me for putting on a large display. The children have a place to go to," Dobbins said.

What started as a project with his grandsons in 2009 evolved into a yearly task of adding more until Dobbins deemed the display worthy.

Today, his home can be seen every Halloween decked out with blinking lights, animatronics, and trick-or-treaters synched to music from Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" to "This is Halloween" from "The Nightmare before Christmas."