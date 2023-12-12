Watch Now
Paradisaea in La Jolla recognized with addition to Michelin Guide

John Dole/Paradisaea
Posted at 10:29 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 13:29:40-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Local restaurant Paradisaea was added to the Michelin Guide’s California restaurant selections, it was announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, located on 5680 La Jolla Blvd. in the Bird Rock/La Jolla neighborhood, was one of seven new California eateries added to the Guide and the only San Diego County entry in this round of selections.

Here's how Michelin Guide described Paradisaea:

"Just look to its name to get a sense of what Paradisaea is all about. This La Jolla spot has an upscale tropical theme, where bar chairs are enlivened with a floral pattern and everything feels sunny and warm, especially outside on the patio."

Paradisaea’s addition to the Guide means it is eligible for the prestigious Michelin Star or Michelin Bib Gourmand honors.

