Artifact at Mingei in Balboa Park named to California Michelin Guide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A restaurant in a Balboa Park museum is the latest San Diego County eatery to be recognized by Michelin Guide California.

Artifact restaurant, located inside the Mingei International Museum, was one of 10 restaurants newly added to the Guide as of Tuesday.

Artifact was the only entry from San Diego County; the other nine are based in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Michelin Guide’s brief description of Artifact:

“The culinary offerings are proudly eclectic and international, ranging from carefully pleated rock shrimp gyoza with a yuzu-flavored dashi, to lamb kibbeh with quinoa tabbouleh. Plant-based options, like Thai green curry with sweet potato and crispy noodles, are clearly no afterthought, and desserts like cardamom tapioca with saffron granita hold their own.”

With Artifact’s addition to the Guide, the restaurant is now eligible for the prestigious Michelin Star or Michelin Bib Gourmand honors.

Visit https://mingei.org/visit/artifact to learn more about Artifact at Mingei.