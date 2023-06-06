Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Artifact at Mingei in Balboa Park named to California Michelin Guide

artifact_mingei_kimberly_motos.jpg
Kimberly Motos/Artifact at Mingei
Artifact at Mingei
artifact_mingei_kimberly_motos.jpg
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:17:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A restaurant in a Balboa Park museum is the latest San Diego County eatery to be recognized by Michelin Guide California.

Artifact restaurant, located inside the Mingei International Museum, was one of 10 restaurants newly added to the Guide as of Tuesday.

Artifact was the only entry from San Diego County; the other nine are based in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Michelin Guide’s brief description of Artifact:

“The culinary offerings are proudly eclectic and international, ranging from carefully pleated rock shrimp gyoza with a yuzu-flavored dashi, to lamb kibbeh with quinoa tabbouleh. Plant-based options, like Thai green curry with sweet potato and crispy noodles, are clearly no afterthought, and desserts like cardamom tapioca with saffron granita hold their own.”

With Artifact’s addition to the Guide, the restaurant is now eligible for the prestigious Michelin Star or Michelin Bib Gourmand honors.

Visit https://mingei.org/visit/artifact to learn more about Artifact at Mingei.

RELATED COVERAGE
San Diego restaurant Mabel's Gone Fishing added to Michelin Guide California Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar awarded third Michelin star 2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!