2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two San Diego County restaurants are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.

While the 37 new additions to the Guide will not be officially unveiled until December, Michelin offered a preview on its website and San Diego restaurants Kingfisher and Valle are listed.

Kingfisher, located at 2469 Broadway in Golden Hill, is a French-influenced Vietnamese restaurant.

A brief description of Kingfisher says: “A striking central bar provides the perfect perch for thirsty guests to wet their beaks with a terrific assortment of inventive cocktails, which serve as excellent complements to the mouth-watering menu of inspired Vietnamese cooking.”

Kingfisher chef Jonathan Bautista told ABC 10News he woke up on Wednesday with dozens of text messages congratulating him for the restaurant’s honor.

Bautista said the one dish that sells out every night is their dry-aged duck, adding the customers “go crazy for it.”

Valle, on 222 North Pacific St. in Oceanside, offers oceanfront views with authentic Northern Mexican food.

The restaurant description from Michelin: “The name is a reference to the Guadalupe Valley of Baja California, Mexico’s premier viticultural region, which furnishes the restaurant’s wine list, and serves as inspiration for Chef Roberto Alcocer’s refined, modern expression of Mexican cuisine.”