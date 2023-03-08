San Diego restaurant Mabel's Gone Fishing added to Michelin Guide California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Another San Diego restaurant is being added to the prestigious Michelin Guide California for 2023.

Mabel’s Gone Fishing, located on 3770 30th Street in North Park, is one of six new additions to the guide’s California section.

The listing of Mabel’s Gone Fishing in the Guide makes the restaurant eligible for a potential Bib Gourmands honor or Michelin Star.

The Michelin Guide California’s brief description of the local spot known for its seafood:

“Charm is in abundant supply at this popular gathering place, from the name and décor (both of which honor an owner's beloved dog) to the easygoing, friendly staff. But it's more than just window dressing that draws in the crowds. A focused menu highlights excellent local seafood with a simple-yet-satisfying approach that blends Californian and Iberian cuisine, and the results are undeniably delicious. Case in point is the crispy, meaty swordfish schnitzel, served with salsa verde and creamy tonnato sauce alongside a salad of caper berries and shaved fennel, for a winningly bright, briny combination. Raw items like oysters and simple crudos are a great way to start, and an assortment of natural wines and gin-based cocktails provide top-notch accompaniments.”

There are over two dozen San Diego County restaurants are currently listed in the Michelin Guide California.