Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar awarded third Michelin star

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar was awarded its third Michelin star Monday night.

Addison now joins the ranks of only seven California restaurants that have earned three stars.

According to Michelin, a total of 18 California eateries received new Michelin star awards Monday night.

Addison is the only restaurant in San Diego that has received three of the stars.

“California is a foodie’s dream come true,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

“There are now 142 three-MICHELIN-Star restaurants in the world, with the addition of the spectacular Addison. It is truly a landmark accomplishment for the Addison team, and they have much to be proud of."

