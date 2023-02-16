'Magic Happens' parade returns to Disneyland park Feb. 24

ANAHEIM (KGTV) — "Magic Happens" parade will make its return to Disneyland during the Disney100 anniversary celebration on Feb. 24, 2023.

The daytime parade, which made its debut in 2020 before the park's closure due to the pandemic, features Mickey Mouse and his pals along with other characters and moments from Walt Disney Animation and Pixar Animation Studios films.

“We’re all thrilled to bring ‘Magic Happens’ back to Disneyland Park, so more of our guests will get to experience this incredible parade. ‘Magic Happens’ has such a great energy, and it feels as fresh and exciting today as it did when it first debuted,” Vin Reilly, Producer for Disney Live Entertainment.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort ÒMagic HappensÓ parade at Disneyland Park celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories. This daytime spectacular features stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters. Miguel appears in person for the first time, celebrating the magic that happens when he strums the guitar of Ernesto de la Cruz in the Disney and Pixar film ÒCoco.Ó This spectacular float bridges the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with vibrant marigolds, and fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with MiguelÕs dog Dante.

The nine floats feature several distinct "stories" with characters from "Frozen 2," including Anna, Elsa, and Olaf; "Moana" characters Maui and Moana; "Coco" pals Miguel and his dog Danté on a float bridging the land of the living and the dead; and several classic Disney characters like Mickey, Sleeping Beauty, and more.

Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort ÒMagic HappensÓ parade at Disneyland Park celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories. This daytime spectacular features stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters. On her voyager canoe, Moana journeys forth on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings, and inset with dazzling, animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds. (Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort)

FUN FACTS

The Sleeping Beauty float is the tallest float in the parade, with the top turret reaching approximately 30 feet tall.

The parade’s costume design draws inspiration directly from modern runways, making each costume look fashion-forward yet uniquely Disney.

On her voyager canoe, Moana journeys forth on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings and inset with animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds.

Also on the Moana float, if you look closely at the flow of the ocean may spot a character cameo (or two) from Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo.” The heart of Te Fiti may also be spotted under the water.

The Coco float connects the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with a vibrant bridge decorated by more than 30,000 marigolds. Fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel’s dog Danté.

The large snowflake behind Elsa on the Frozen 2 float incorporates the four elemental symbols from the film, representing water, fire, earth and wind. At nearly 39 feet long, the “Frozen 2” float is the longest in the parade.

The musical score and new songs co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, the “Magic Happens” soundtrack and choreography are heavily influenced by today’s pop culture, putting a contemporary spin on classic Disney hits.



RELATED:

Disney100: What to see at the Disneyland Resort | Disney100: The ultimate foodie guide | PHOTOS: DISNEY100 KICK-OFF AT DISNEYLAND