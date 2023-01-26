Disney100: What to see at the Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – Disneyland kicks off the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, a yearlong event that celebrates the storytellers, creators, fans and families.

To get you prepared for the event, here’s our guide to make the most of your day at the Disneyland Resort:

NEW ATTRACTIONS

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, set to open Friday, Jan. 27, will star in their very first ride-through attraction in Disneyland. This attraction inside the El CapiTOON theater in Mickey’s ToonTown will transport guests into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world, where they’ll board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure.

To experience the attraction, guests must join the complimentary virtual queue via the Disneyland app, as there will be no standby line. The virtual queue will open at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT. Guests can also purchase a separate Lightning Lane arrival window (subject to availability) to get faster entry.

Mickey’s Toontown

The long-awaited return of Mickey’s Toontown is set to return on Wednesday, Mar. 8. The beloved land has been reimagined with new play activities and attractions, and grassy play spaces to unwind, starting at CenTOONial Park. Guests can experience two new interactive play experiences; a fountain with water tables designed to give them a sensory experience. Nearby, a dreaming tree with sculptured roots will invite children to crawl and explore.

The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder

At The Disney Gallery on Main Street, U.S.A., is a new exhibit inspired by Walt Disney’s vision for Disneyland as a place where his films come to life. Guests will see beautiful artwork from some of Walt’s early films created by original Disney animators.

The gallery will feature an animator’s desk, a model of a multi-plane camera and more.

ENTERTAINMENT

World of Color - ONE

The new nighttime show, World of Color - ONE at Disney California Adventure celebrates the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney that illustrates how a single action can grow into a wave of change. This nighttime spectacular will be the first time characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars will be featured in the production at the resort.

To experience the attraction, guests can join the complimentary virtual queue via the Disneyland app. The complementary distribution will begin at 12 p.m. PT and is available to guests who have entered Disney California Adventure for the day or have entered Disneyland with a Park Hopper. Joining the virtual queue isn't required, but it is highly recommended. Walk-up viewing will be available on a first-time, first-served basis.

Wondrous Journeys

Each night at Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world,” and the Rivers of America at Disneyland park will transform into an artist's canvas with lighting effects, projections and much more. Guests will go through an epic adventure through 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling, and on select nights, the skies will sparkle with fireworks.

Guests who have purchased MagicBand+ will notice their bands come to life with dancing lights and vibrations synchronized to the shows. MagicBand+ is a wearable

technology that offers hands-free theme park entry, Lightning Lane entrance check-in, Disney Photo Pass linking and much more. Learn more here.

DECOR

Both parks and the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of Disneyland will be decked out in beautiful, platinum-infused décor. Guests will find platinum statues and medallions around the resort. At Disneyland, Sleepy Beauty Castle will be "accented with two new water fountains dressed in platinum banners and bunting, a magnificent cabochon and a shining wishing star." While Mickey, Minnie their pals will be dressed up in platinum-inspired looks that reflect optimism and creativity.

Want more? Make sure to follow along with me as I take you on a sneak peek into Disney100 here and on Instagram.