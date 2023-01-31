Watch Now
Disney100: The ultimate foodie guide

Platinum Trifle (various locations around the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.) - layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece. Available beginning January 27, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
ANAHEIM (KGTV) – A proper celebration isn’t complete without delicious food and drinks to help celebrate an extraordinary milestone like The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year celebration.

At the Disneyland Resort, guests can mark the historic event by eating their way through several treats like:

  • Platinum Triffle- (Galactic Grill, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café, Pacific Wharf Café) has layers of chocolate crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse and crème fraîche Chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece.
Lemon Tea Cake (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

  • Lemon Tea Cake - (Alien Pizza Planet, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café and Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart) is made of lemon curd, a lemon zest glaze and a fresh slice of lemon. It’s topped off with a silver-colored milk chocolate medallion, which features Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather from “Sleeping Beauty” flying around the Disney100 logo.
Mr. Banks Shortbread Tart (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

  • Mr. Banks Shortbead Tart (Jolly Holiday Bakery Café) is a caramel and chocolate ganache in a shortbread tart with purple-colored white chocolate mousse, sea salt, edible silver stars, and silver crunch pearls.
  • Celebration Cake (Blue Bayou Restaurant and Magic Key Terrace) is made from a pecan brownie, chocolate truffle mousse, red berries and milk chocolate mousse glazed with chocolate ganache and topped with a star.
  • Minnie Apple and Cake Pop (Candy Palace, Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats) are available at the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen
  • Potato & Cheddar Cheeseburger has a 1/3 lb angus chuck patty, green chile and bacon cheddar sauce with spicy crispy potato planks on a brioche bun.
Lemon Chiffon Pie (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

  • Lemon Chiffon Pie (Hungry Bear Restaurant, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Flo’s V-8 Café) has a graham cracker crust topped with vanilla chantilly cream.
  • Old-Fashion Cream Soda (Galactic Grill, Hollywood Lounge, Studio Catering Co.) is made of Sprite, cherry, blue cotton candy gourmet syrup. It’s served frozen and topped with whipped cream and purple pixie dust.
Violet Pretzel (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

  • Violet Pretzel (Refreshment Corner) is a cream-filled pretzel that's drizzled with salted vanilla cream and lavender sugar.
  • Sparkling Grape (Refreshment Corner) it's Sprite with grape syrup that's topped with a candy stripe.
  • Disney100 churro (Town Square Churro, Tomorrowland Churro, Grizzly Peak Churro, Hollywood Churro, and Goofy’s Churro) is rolled in cherry sugar, drizzled with white icing and topped with purple and silver pearls.
  • French Onion Dip Pizza ( Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta) is topped with mozzarella, Gruyère, caramelized onion, and sliced roast beef served with a side of beef au jus.
  • SNICKERS Sundae (Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream) has butter-pecan ice cream topped with chocolate shell, caramel sauce, whipped cream, chopped peanuts, and SNICKERS bar pieces served in a waffle cup.
Disney100 Cocktail (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

  • Disney100 Cocktail (Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining and Lamplight Lounge) is made of Empress Gin, pea flower, honey, lavender, and lemon juice garnished with an edible flower.
  • Steamboat Willie Shake (Schmoozies) is a cookies & cream shake with whipped topping and chocolate creme-filled cookie ears.
  • Prickly Paloma (Sonoma Terrance) is made with Tequila, prickly pear and grapefruit ginger beer
  • Walt’s Chili Bread Bowl (Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa)
  • Disney100 Rice Krispie Treat (Holiday Cart at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa) 
  • Lavender Honor (Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe in Downtown Disney District) is made of Gin, plum liqueur, yuzu, and cava
  • Enchanted Centuria Martini (Naples Ristorante e Bar in Downtown Disney District) is made of Blanco Tequila, chilled espresso, Irish cream, and vanilla syrup topped with an edible flower.
