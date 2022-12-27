Holiday Bowl at Petco Park: What to know before you go

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The SDCCU Holiday is set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 28, for the first time ever at Petco Park. This year North Carolina Tar Heels and the Oregon Ducks will face off at this year's bowl. Before heading to the game, here's some information for fans heading to this year's game:
GATE OPENING/KICK-OFF
The gates will open at 2 p.m. with a kick-off at 5 p.m. This year, the first 10,000 fans who arrive early will receive a free pass to SeaWorld, and the first 25,000 fans will get Thundersticks provided by the San Diego County Credit Union.
DIGITAL TICKETING
All Holiday Bowl tickets are digital and can be found in the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster apps. It is recommended that people transfer tickets to each person in their group so that each person has their own ticket before the game.
Tickets can be purchased at www.padres.com/holidaybowl.
BAG POLICY
Petco Park does not allow bags, with the exception of compartment bags that measure 7x10” or smaller, infant and medical bags. Click here for a list of prohibited items.
The stadium offers lockers for rent at the Lexus Premier Lot located across from the home plate gate on Park Avenue and Imperial Avenue.
CASHLESS VENUE
Petco Park is a cashless venue. Credit cards, Padres Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay are accepted at all concession and retail locations.
TAILGATE
Tailgating is only allowed directly behind your car for this event.
Toyota Ultimate Tailgate Suites and Field Tickets are located on the playing field. Fans attending this tailgate should enter through the Park Boulevard entrance on Tenth Avenue and Park Boulevard starting at 2 p.m. From this gate, take the East End Ramp down to the field. Fans can also access the field via the Toyota Beach. Fans will be given a wristband upon entry, and are only provided at the East Ramp and Toyota Beach entry locations.
The Tailgate Opportunity Venue 808 is the official tailgate for the Holiday Bowl. Tickets can be purchased between 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
GETTING TO THE GAME
- Parking: The Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade open at 9 a.m. Fans are advised to buy reserved parking ahead of time by clicking here.
- Public Transit: Avoid traffic by riding the MTS Trolley or San Diego Coaster. For information, including schedules, click here.
BOWL WEEK EVENTS
- Snapdragon Bowl Bash: This free, family-friendly party is on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Gaslamp that will feature a battle of the marching bands between Oregon and North Carolina and other activities.
- SDCCU Holiday Bowl 5K Walk/Run: The 27th annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl 5K Run/Walk at the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente will kick off at 9: 45 a.m. on the corner of Harbor Drive and Park Blvd and finish at Ruocco Park. For information on this event or to sign up, click here.
- Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente: The annual parade dubbed as "America’s Largest Balloon Parade" will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., rain or shine. To view the new route, click here.