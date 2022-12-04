Oregon Ducks face North Carolina in SDCCU Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, organizers announced Sunday.

The game marks the 43rd edition of the bowl, the first time it will be played since 2019, and the first time at Petco Park.

The game will match up teams from the ACC and Pac-12 through at least 2025. That agreement was supposed to start in 2020. Last year, UCLA was set to take on North Carolina State, but the game was canceled just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocols involving UCLA's football program.

The Ducks will be playing the bowl for the fourth time, and their last appearance was in 2008 when they defeated Oklahoma State 42-31. Meanwhile, this is the first time an ACC team will ever play in this bowl game.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting matchup for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl’s at Petco Park,” said Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl. “Fans can expect plenty of fireworks on and off the field December 28 and an experience that is second to none. With the play on the field and the 101.5 KGB Sky Show after the game it will be quite a night for San Diego sports fans.”

“We can’t wait to welcome teams, bands, cheer squads and fans from Oregon and North Carolina to San Diego later this month,” said Cherry Park, 2022 president of the Holiday Bowl. “Our volunteers, partners and staff have been working tirelessly to prepare for an incredible game and bowl week experience for all. Buckle your seatbelts, everyone… it’s going to be a great night to finally have a bowl game back in San Diego.

In addition to the game, fans can enjoy other events taking place over the course of three days, like the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, a downtown San Diego street party known as the Snapdragon Bowl Bash and the Holiday Bowl 5k Run/Walk.

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 28, and tickets can be purchased at www.HolidayBowl.com.

