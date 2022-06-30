SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time ever, a football game will be played at Petco Park.

The ball field will be transformed into the gridiron on December 28, 2022 for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl, organizers announced Thursday. The bowl game matches top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC.

Last year, UCLA was set to take on the North Carolina State, but the game was canceled just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocols involving UCLA's football program.

“Last year’s cancellation was certainly challenging and heartbreaking for college football fans and the entire San Diego community. We can’t wait for December 28 to finally bring the game and the amazing experience to Petco Park and downtown San Diego,” said Cherry Park, 2022 president of the Holiday Bowl.

In addition to the bowl game, fans will enjoy events fanned out over three days, including a concert, a downtown San Diego street party known as the Snapdragon Bowl Bash, and the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade.

Annual bowl game ticket holders will be able to claim first dibs, but officials say tickets will go on sale to the general public in August. For more information or to add your name to the ticket list click here or call619-283-5808 Ext. 303.

Kickoff for the 43rd annual edition of the game will be at 5 p.m.