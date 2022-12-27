Holiday Bowl teams tour U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln ahead of Wednesday's game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the highly anticipated return of the Holiday Bowl here in San Diego. On Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar heels will play each other at Petco Park. The Holiday Bowl hasn’t taken place in two years because of the pandemic.

Ahead of Wednesday’s big game, both teams were welcomed aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln in Coronado for a special tour of the warship.

“They were very inquisitive and asked lots of great questions. I gave them all homework if they haven’t watched Top Gun or Top Gun Maverick, I tried to point out all the things they'd see in the movie,” said Amy Bauernschmidt, Commanding Officer, U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln.

Players were able to walk around the ship’s 4.5 acres of the flight deck and learned what life looks like for members of our military at sea.

“For our players and staff included, you’re just grateful for what our military does to protect us. You recognize how unique the experience is to spend seven months on a ship out at sea,” said Dan Lanning , Oregon Head Coach.

Both coaches said it’s great to be in America’s Finest City learning from our very best.

“I think the favorite moment was just the two teams coming together and honoring our military. And getting an experience of guys their age, ladies their age, that have enlisted,” said Mack Brown , North Carolina Head Coach.

More than 100 tickets to Wednesday’s game were given to service members aboard the ship.

The Holiday Bowl is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday.