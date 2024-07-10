Ambrogio by Acquerello, an Italian fusion restaurant in La Jolla, recognized in Michelin Guide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ambrogio by Acquerello, an Italian restaurant in La Jolla, is among 13 California establishments joining the Michelin Guide in July, according to a press release.

Michelin says all 13 restaurants have earned the guide's "recommended" designation and are eligible for the Star or Bib Gourmand awards, which will be announced during an Aug. 5 ceremony.

Food critics described Ambrogio by Acquerello as a "friendly, cozy" offshoot of the original Michelin-star restaurant in Milan, with an ambiance hovering between "humble and sophisticated." Chefs Choi Cheolhyeok and Silvio Salmoiraghi deliver a comfortable experience, providing guests a contemporary, minimalist approach to Italian cuisine while fusing elements from Choi's Korean background.

"Italy, France, Korea, Japan and California, the five countries that define our cuisine and allow us to create a unique set of masterpieces where the traditional flavors of Milan's typical foods meet the exoticism of Pacific Asian influences," a blurb on the restaurant's website says.

Ambrogio offers extended and abbreviated tasting menus with vegetarian or omnivorous options. Some of the fine culinary options include green tagliolini with spring onion, mushrooms, and nori or crisp fried squab breast with a charred radicchio and red wine sauce. The sommelier has a list of wines and sakes to pair with all the finely crafted dishes.

The chefs take pride in their execution and strive to provide exemplary flavors to guests. They embrace original cooking techniques to pay homage to their fresh ingredients over trends and social fads.

"We work without employing sous-vide or parboiling techniques but cooking à la minute to accomplish maximum quality and an integral respect for the Materia Prima, seeking to sweep away the customer through the experience and hospitality that we strive to offer," a reservation website for the restaurant says.

Ambrogio has previously earned accolades from online publications; Eater placed it on its list of "20 San Diego Restaurants with Tempting Tasting Menus," while TimeOut highlighted it as one of the "10 Best Restaurants in La Jolla," a testament to its exceptional quality and service.

Below, you'll find a list of the 12 other restaurants in the Golden State the Michelin Guide is giving a nod to:



Molti Amici — Italian cuisine, Healdsburg

Barra Santos — Portuguese cuisine, Los Angeles

Danbi — Korean cuisine, Los Angeles

Grá — Pizza, Los Angeles

Leopardo — Californian cuisine, Los Angeles

Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles — Thai cuisine, Los Angeles

Stella — Italian cuisine, Los Angeles

Azalina's — Malaysian cuisine, San Francisco

Hed 11 — Thai cuisine, San Francisco

Tiya — Indian cuisine, San Francisco

Silvers Omakase — Japanese/Sushi, Santa Barbara

Burdell — American cuisine, Oakland

Read more about the newest additions to the Michelin Guide here.

