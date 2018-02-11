Disneyland raises price on tickets, annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Starting Sunday, Disneyland raised prices for most of their admission tickets and all annual passes.

According to the Orange County Register, on days predicted to be most crowded or “peak days” one-day, one-park tickets are up from $124 to $135.

The price of the one-day parkhopper ticket on peak days also increased from $174 to $185.

Similarly, annual passholders can expect to pay more for their coveted tickets.

Most annual passes will increase by at least $100 with the exception of the Southern California Select Passport that will only be increasing by $30 to $369.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said the increase is partially in anticipation of the opening of a Star Wars-themed land in 2019.

“We will be reshaping our Annual Pass program to better manage the guest experience throughout the year, which will help all Disneyland Resort guests have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Suzi Brown.

Check the price chart below for all the new Disneyland ticket prices: