Disneyland raises price on tickets, annual passes

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said the increase is partially in anticipation of the opening of a Star Wars-themed land in 2019.
“We will be reshaping our Annual Pass program to better manage the guest experience throughout the year, which will help all Disneyland Resort guests have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Suzi Brown.
Check the price chart below for all the new Disneyland ticket prices:
Ticket type
2017 price
2018 price
Value: 1-day, 1-park
$97
$97
Value: 1-day parkhopper
$157
$147
Regular: 1-day, 1-park
$110
$117
Regular: 1-day parkhopper
$165
$167
Peak: 1-day, 1 park
$124
$135
Peak 1-day parkhopper
$174
$185
Signature Plus Annual Passport
$1049
$1149
Signature Annual Passport
$849
$999
Deluxe Annual Passport
$619
$729
So Cal Annual Passport (on hiatus – only renewals)