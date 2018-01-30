VIDEO: Disneyland animatronic loses head, scares riders

Mostly Cloudy
Parkgoers had an unusual experience riding one of Disney’s famed rides Sunday.
A woman riding the Little Mermaid ride at Disney’s California Adventure was spooked when she noticed one of the animatronic figures was missing something.
In a video posted to Twitter, the Ursula figure was seen moving around without her head. Despite not having a head, the figure continued to sing.
This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2— M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018
Tweets posted by visitors at Disneyland Paris also displayed one of the animatronics on Pirates of the Caribbean missing a head.
Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36— Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018
