VIDEO: Disneyland animatronic loses head, scares riders

Parkgoers had an unusual experience riding one of Disney’s famed rides Sunday.

A woman riding the Little Mermaid ride at Disney’s California Adventure was spooked when she noticed one of the animatronic figures was missing something.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Ursula figure was seen moving around without her head. Despite not having a head, the figure continued to sing.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Tweets posted by visitors at Disneyland Paris also displayed one of the animatronics on Pirates of the Caribbean missing a head.