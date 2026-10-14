Viola Davis, Mira Sorvino receive top honors at San Diego International Film Festival's 25th anniversary

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego International Film Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary with a star-studded Night of Stars gala, honoring EGOT actress Viola Davis with the Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence.

The EGOT-winning actress reflected on the importance of staying true to herself and the characters she portrays throughout her career.

“I feel like whatever people take away is what they take away. I can’t dictate that, but I’ve always maintained my integrity,” Davis said.

Davis also reflected on the impact her roles have had on audiences, particularly young Black women.

“I've always honored the characters that I played, and I met them exactly where they were,” Davis said. “I didn't make them more beautiful than what they were, funnier than what they were. I just met them where they were, at the point of life that they were at.”

Davis wasn't the only star recognized during the evening. Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino received the festival's Virtuoso Award.

“I just love acting so much. It's like my favorite activity in the world, and I'm blessed to be able to still be doing it,” Sorvino said.

The Night of the Stars kicked off six days of film screenings, featuring 90 movies from 22 countries as the festival celebrates its 25th year.

While the red carpet brings some of Hollywood's biggest names to San Diego, organizers say the festival is also an opportunity to highlight stories that might otherwise go untold.

One featured documentary, People of the West, explores California's history through Native American perspectives.

“For the first time in history, we're telling California's history from the Native perspective all up and down the state,” said Nico Magee, executive producer of the documentary.

The film highlights how storytelling can preserve history and bring underrepresented perspectives to wider audiences.

Film critic Scott Mantz said audiences can also expect to see movies that will continue generating conversation throughout awards season.

“You're going to see a lot of movies that we're going to be talking about for the next six months until the Academy Awards,” Mantz said.

The San Diego International Film Festival runs through Oct. 18. Tickets are available online.

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