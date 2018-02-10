2018 Oscar nominees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- We're less than one month out until the 90th Academy Awards! In cased you missed them, here are the nominees.

BEST PICTURE

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

The Post

Get Out

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Call Me By Your Name

Phantom Thread

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour"

Timothée Chalamet, for "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out"

Denzel Washington for "Roman J. Israel, Esq"

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird"

Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water"

Meryl Streep for "The Post"

Margot Robbie "I, Tonya"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

William Dafoe for "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins for "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer for "All The Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige for "Mudbound"

Allison Janney for "I, Tonya"

Octavia Spencer for "The Shape of Water"

Lesley Manville for "Phanton Thread"

Laurie Metclaf for "Ladybird"

Octavia Spencer's nomination for best supporting actress is history-making. She is the first African American actress to receive multiple nominations after a win. She won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2012 for her role as Minnie Jackson in "The Help."

DIRECTING

Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele for "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water"

Jordan Peele is the fifth African-American director nominated for this category. Greta Gerwig is not only the director of "Lady Bird." She also wrote the film. She is the fifth woman to be nominated in this category.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Boss Baby

Coco

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

For the full list of nominees, including documentaries, film editing and foreign language films, visit the Oscars website.

As the big day approaches, it may be what happens and what is said on the red carpet that generates most buzz on Oscar Sunday.

Numerous allegations of sexual harassment and gender inequality have rocked the industry - most recently with James Franco and the pay differences of Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams while reshooting "All The Money in the World" not long before.

Hundreds of actors and actresses arrived at the Golden Globes wearing black - a nod to their stand on the #TimesUp movement.

The Academy's accounting firm PwC, which calculates the Oscar ballots and secures the winner envelopes, has announced new procedures for the ceremony to avoid another envelope mix-up, according to CNN.

In cased you missed it - there was an on-air oops when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced the winner for best picture. In actuality, it was "Moonlight" that won the Oscar.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards. We'll see you here on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018!