2018 Oscar nominees

Marie Estrada
10:59 PM, Feb 9, 2018
18 mins ago

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Oscar nominees including Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Oldman, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya, Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Sam Rockwell, Kobe Bryant, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Laurie Metcalf, Jordan Peele, and Octavia Spencer attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kevork Djansezian

CHICAGO - JANUARY 23: Oscar statuettes are displayed during an unveiling of the 50 Oscar statuettes to be awarded at the 76th Academy Awards ceremony January 23, 2004 at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Illinois. The statuettes are made in Chicago by R.S. Owens and Company. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Tim Boyle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- We're less than one month out until the 90th Academy Awards! In cased you missed them, here are the nominees. 

BEST PICTURE

  • Lady Bird
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • The Shape of Water
  • The Post
  • Get Out
  • Dunkirk
  • Darkest Hour
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Phantom Thread

BEST ACTOR 

  • Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour"
  • Timothée Chalamet, for "Call Me By Your Name"
  • Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread" 
  • Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out" 
  • Denzel Washington for "Roman J. Israel, Esq"

BEST ACTRESS

  • Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird"
  • Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water"
  • Meryl Streep for "The Post"
  • Margot Robbie "I, Tonya"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE 

  • William Dafoe for "The Florida Project" 
  • Woody Harrelson for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Richard Jenkins for "The Shape of Water"
  • Christopher Plummer for "All The Money in the World" 
  • Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Mary J. Blige for "Mudbound"
  • Allison Janney for "I, Tonya"
  • Octavia Spencer for "The Shape of Water"
  • Lesley Manville for "Phanton Thread"
  • Laurie Metclaf for "Ladybird"

Octavia Spencer's nomination for best supporting actress is history-making. She is the first African American actress to receive multiple nominations after a win. She won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2012 for her role as Minnie Jackson in "The Help."

DIRECTING

  • Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk"
  • Jordan Peele for "Get Out" 
  • Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird" 
  • Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread"
  • Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water" 

Jordan Peele is the fifth African-American director nominated for this category. Greta Gerwig is not only the director of "Lady Bird." She also wrote the film. She is the fifth woman to be nominated in this category. 

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk

COSTUME DESIGN

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul 

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 

  • Boss Baby 
  • Coco
  • The Breadwinner
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

For the full list of nominees, including documentaries, film editing and foreign language films, visit the Oscars website

As the big day approaches, it may be what happens and what is said on the red carpet that generates most buzz on Oscar Sunday. 

Numerous allegations of sexual harassment and gender inequality have rocked the industry - most recently with James Franco and the pay differences of Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams while reshooting "All The Money in the World" not long before.  

Hundreds of actors and actresses arrived at the Golden Globes wearing black - a nod to their stand on the #TimesUp movement. 

RELATED: Actresses wear black to Golden Globes 

 

TODAY is the day! #TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

The Academy's accounting firm PwC, which calculates the Oscar ballots and secures the winner envelopes, has announced new procedures for the ceremony to avoid another envelope mix-up, according to CNN.

In cased you missed it - there was an on-air oops when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced the winner for best picture. In actuality, it was "Moonlight" that won the Oscar. 

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards. We'll see you here on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top