BLOG: Follow the 2018 Oscars

(AP) -- Working in a comedy bit from one of the signature moments of the Oscar-nominated film "Get Out," Jimmy Kimmel has told this year's winners that if they rambled in their acceptance speeches they wouldn't be played offstage by music.
Instead, Kimmel had actor Lakeith Stanfield race on stage and scream, "Get out," just as he did in the movie.
The Shape of Water won an Academy Award for production design.
During Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue to celebrate the 90th year of the Oscars he spoke about sexual harassment saying "we can't let bad behavior slide anymore." Kimmel also spoke about equal pay for all women.
Weinstein accusers walk red carpet together
Two actresses who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, both spoke out at the 2018 Oscars. "The world is ready to heal" Judd said when asked about the Me Too ad Time's Up movements.