BLOG: Follow the 2018 Oscars

The 2018 Oscars are underway! Check the blog below for the latest updates from the red carpet and the show.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2018 red carpet

(AP) -- Working in a comedy bit from one of the signature moments of the Oscar-nominated film "Get Out," Jimmy Kimmel has told this year's winners that if they rambled in their acceptance speeches they wouldn't be played offstage by music.

Instead, Kimmel had actor Lakeith Stanfield race on stage and scream, "Get out," just as he did in the movie.

The Shape of Water won an Academy Award for production design.

Dunkirk won the Academy Awards for sound editing and sound mixing.

“Icarus” won the best documentary academy award. The film tell the story of a doping program used by athletes in Russia. I a speech, Director Bryan Fogel said he hopes the film is a wake-up call.

Actor Sam Rockwell won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his part in "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Jimmy Kimmel talks sexual harassment, equal pay

During Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue to celebrate the 90th year of the Oscars he spoke about sexual harassment saying "we can't let bad behavior slide anymore." Kimmel also spoke about equal pay for all women.

Weinstein accusers walk red carpet together

Two actresses who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, both spoke out at the 2018 Oscars. "The world is ready to heal" Judd said when asked about the Me Too ad Time's Up movements.

FULL STORY

Rita Moreno re-wears to the Oscars

As the glitz and glam of the 2018 Oscars got underway, Rita Moreno stole the show. Moreno re-wore the dress she originally wore to the 1962 Oscars to accept the award for West Side Story.

FULL STORY

Red carpet begins

Celebrities have started to arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 Oscars.