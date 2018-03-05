See the dress Rita Moreno re-wore to the Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Rita Moreno attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- The glitz and the glamor are the talk of any award show night - especially on Oscars Sunday. This year, Rita Morena stole the show, making her moment in a dress she's worn on the red carpet before. 

Hands on her hips, Moreno told "Live From the Red Carpet" host Wendi McClendon-Covey that she first wore the gown at the Oscars in 1962 - the night she accepted her Oscar for her role as "Anita" in "West Side Story." 

Shortly after the news broke online, the 86-year-old Tweeted that yes she would be wearing the gown.

