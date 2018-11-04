Winter forecast: Warmer temperatures with average rainfall

Recently, winters in Southern California have trended toward fewer rainy days with heavier precipitation.
“If we don’t get that rain in mid-November, then we’re talking about severe fire weather conditions again like last year going into December,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy said.
10News meteorologist Megan Perry said El Nino conditions are starting to develop. “El Nino is favored (70 to 75% chance) to form and continue through the winter. While historically El Nino favors wetter than normal conditions to the Desert Southwest, that doesn't always happen.”
More recently, La Nina, or cool equatorial ocean temperatures, has coincided with wet winters in San Diego.
The most recent El Nino event in 2015-2016 didn’t bring much rainfall to the region while the La Nino of 2016-2017 brought heavy rain and snow to California, carrying the state out of drought.
“At this point, it's a wait and see and hopefully we'll get more rain - we need it after last winter finished as the second driest on record,” Perry said.