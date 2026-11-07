Santa Ana winds bring summer-like heat to San Diego this weekend, with coastal flooding concerns

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is in for an unusually warm November weekend as Santa Ana winds push temperatures well above normal, with some inland communities potentially reaching 90 degrees by Sunday.

High pressure and offshore winds are driving temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages across the coast and inland valleys. Most communities will see highs in the 80s through the weekend, with Sunday expected to be the warmest day.

Santa Ana winds will continue Saturday, primarily impacting inland valleys, mountain slopes, foothills and passes. Northeast winds could gust between 25 and 35 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 45 mph in wind-prone areas.

The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning before gradually weakening through the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will continue Sunday, with winds shifting more easterly.

Humidity levels could fall to between 15% and 25%, although recent rainfall will help limit the fire danger.

Coastal Flood Advisory through Tuesday

Beachgoers should be aware of elevated surf and unusually high tides along San Diego County's coastline.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday, with morning high tides exceeding seven feet through early next week.

The highest tides are expected Sunday and Monday, reaching between 7.4 and 7.6 feet.

Surf will generally range from 3 to 6 feet along west-facing beaches, with sets potentially reaching 7 feet Monday as a northwest swell builds.

The combination of elevated surf and high tides could produce minor coastal flooding, with the potential for more significant flooding along some west-facing beaches.

Cooler temperatures and possible rain next week

The warming trend will peak Sunday before temperatures begin gradually cooling Monday and Tuesday as Santa Ana winds weaken.

Despite the cooldown, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages. Another slight warmup is possible Wednesday as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest.

A more noticeable change could arrive toward the end of next week as a weather system approaches Southern California.

Forecast confidence remains limited, but there is currently around a 15% chance of light rain Friday, increasing to 20% to 30% Saturday.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected at this point, the developing pattern could bring cooler temperatures and additional opportunities for rain later in November.

Saturday's forecast highs