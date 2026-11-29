Hope you get your outdoor plans done this Sunday!

Wet weather will be moving in tonight, and sticking around for the rest of the week.

Here are your weather headlines:

Sunday is slightly cooler, but will still be pleasant and sunny

Rain moves in overnight Sunday into Monday morning

A more impactful storm on Tuesday may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

Temperatures won’t be as warm as we saw on Saturday.

Highs along our coastline today will be in the mid to low 70s, while our inland spots will reach into the mid to upper 70s.

The mountains will be mainly in the mid 60s.

Desert communities will be the warmest of us all, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A chance of showers moves in late Sunday night continuing into Monday.

This first storm will bring light to moderate isolated showers with rainfall accumulations mostly less than a quarter of an inch.

Storm two will be more impactful, with an atmospheric river bringing moderate to heavy widespread rain, possible thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Tuesday will be the highest impact day, with showers continuing into Wednesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals are likely over an inch for most of the county, with upwards of 2.5" inches possible, especially for the North County coast and inland valleys. The San Diego River may reach flood stage.

Wind gusts look to exceed 25 to 30 mph for the coast and valleys with strong winds also impacting the mountains and deserts.

There remains uncertainty on how strong this storm will be, so these numbers will likely change in the coming days, but it's best to prepare now before the storm hits. Use this sunny Sunday to get ready!

A third storm will likely bring more rain late in the week, potentially as early as Thursday with more rain on Friday.

It will be much cooler next week with 60s for the coast and valleys by Tuesday, 50s and 40s in the mountains and 60s to low-70s in the deserts.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 73-76°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 62-73°

Deserts: 77-82°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

