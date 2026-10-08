San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 7, 2026: Trading heat for cool and wet weather!

Weather Headlines:



The worst of the heat is over for the coast and valleys but an Extreme Heat Warning continues until 8pm Thursday

The Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts lasts until 8pm Friday

Above-normal temperatures last through Friday but drop a few degrees each day.

Elevated surf and high tides may bring coastal flooding and beach erosion

10 to 40 degrees cooler by Monday with a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday was another record-hot day in Chula Vista (91), Escondido (104), Poway (103), Ramona (101), Alpine (99) and Vista (96).

While the worst of the heat is over, it will remain quite warm through Friday. Temperatures earlier in the heat wave were 20 to 30 degrees above average, while Thursday will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for the coast and valleys until 8pm Thursday and until 8pm Friday for the deserts.

It will be much cooler this weekend as a storm to the north pushes the high-pressure heat dome to the east. Temperatures will plummet 10 to 40 degrees by Monday when we'll see 70s for the coast, inland valleys and even the deserts, while the mountains will plummet to the 50s!

That storm will steer the jet stream south, acting to pull up moisture from tropical cyclone Rachel which will bring us a chance of rain Sunday through Tuesday. The chance of rain depends on several factors, including how far south the jet stream dives and where Rachel actually tracks.

It is possible Rachel may arrive in Southern California as a Tropical Storm! If she tracks farther west we could see widespread heavy rain and possible flooding; if she tracks farther east we won't see as much rain.

Elevated surf from Hurricane Rachel and high tides may lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 11pm Friday for waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended until 2pm Tuesday for possible issues during the morning and evening high tides between 6.5 to 7 feet.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 77-90°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 82-88°

Deserts: 105-108°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.