San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 30, 2026: More widespread rain by Halloween night

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Isolated, mostly light showers continue through Saturday afternoon

Rain turns more widespread by Halloween night, the heaviest overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

It's likely we'll see scattered steady rain for many trick-or-treaters

Breezy to gusty on Sunday

Slight chance of light showers Wednesday

We've seen some rain ahead of a cold Pacific Storm that will make it's way from the Northwest to Southern California into Halloween weekend. It will tap into an atmospheric river and bring more widespread rain, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals where you live.

A few showers are possible during the day on Saturday, with the rain becoming scattered to widespread, but still mostly light, during trick-or-treating. Rain will likely be steady which will make it annoying for those walking outside trick-or-treating, so perhaps decorate an umbrella or a poncho to add to your costume!

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for the coast and inland areas around 7pm on Halloween, with low-50s in the mountains and low-70s in the deserts.

Here's the silver lining: While rain will be annoying during trick-or-treating, the heaviest and most impactful rain will hold off until overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Overnight Saturday the rain will be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

There remains quite a range in forecast rainfall totals across weather models. The lowest totals averaging around a 0.25" with the highest showing over 2 inches! I think we're going to end up somewhere in the middle, averaging between .70 to 1.50" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 2" in the mountains, and less than 0.50" in the deserts. There will be some areas that see less and others that see more, especially if and where thunderstorms form.

It will be breezy to gusty on Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 30mph for the coast and valleys and 30 to 50mph in the mountains and deserts.

Rain will become less widespread by Sunday mid-morning with periods of heavy rain through the morning and isolated lighter showers continuing into the evening before we dry out completely Monday. There is a chance of another round of lighter rain on Wednesday.

It will be cool through the weekend with temperatures mostly trending 5 to 15 degrees below average, with the coolest temperatures in the mountains. Warmer next week, but still below normal with 70s for the coast, valleys and deserts and 50s and 60s in the mountains.

We fall back on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Halloween.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 67-75°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 75-79°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.