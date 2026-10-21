San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 20, 2026: Cooler with rain and possible thunderstorms

Weather Headlines:



Patchy fog Wednesday morning

Pacific storm brings a chance of rain Wednesday evening through Friday morning, peaking Thursday.

Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average Thursday

Warming up with Santa Ana winds this weekend

Low clouds and patchy fog for the Wednesday morning commute, with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Winds pick up in the afternoon and the chance of rain builds in the evening through the day Friday with isolated showers continuing into Friday morning.

Rain will be isolated to scattered overnight Wednesday through the day on Thursday with periods of heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain will be on and off through the day, so best to keep the umbrella handy

Forecast rainfall totals will average between .50 to an inch and isolated higher totals, especially if and where thunderstorms form.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average by Thursday when we'll see 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with southerly winds of 20 to 35mph on Wednesday and westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph on Thursday. It will be breezy for the coast and valleys but winds will generally be less than 30mph.

Warmer weather moves in by the weekend as Santa Ana winds return. At this point, it looks like a mild event with winds not as strong as last Friday. This weekend we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 85-88°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.