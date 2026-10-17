San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 16, 2026: Warm and windy Saturday

Weather Headlines:



80s and 90s for the coast and valleys through the weekend.

Heat Advisory for the coast through Saturday.

Santa Ana winds through Sunday morning, peaking Friday, as a moderate to locally strong event.

High Wind Warning for the inland and mountains through Saturday.

Chance of rain and thunderstorms mid to late next week.

Santa Ana winds are here, with strongest winds on Friday, and offshore winds continuing through Sunday morning. Peak wind gusts have been impressive with widespread gusts over 30mph, while the strongest gusts clocked over 80 mph at Buckman Springs and Hellhole Canyon.

Click here to see peak wind gusts.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain communities. For inland areas, it is in effect until 8pm Saturday for northeast and easterly sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph and locally higher. While in the mountains, it lasts until midnight Saturday for stronger winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 50 to 65mph and isolated higher.

Lowest humidity levels on Saturday won't be quite as low as Thursday and Friday as moisture from the tropics will get pulled in. Lowest humidity levels on Saturday will be between 15 and 30%, and these hot, dry and windy conditions will continue near critical fire conditions, and precautions should be taken.

While the heat peaked Friday, Saturday will still be quite warm with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average for the coast and valleys. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast until 8pm Saturday for highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s.

The mountains and deserts will experience temperatures near to below average into the weekend.

Moisture from the tropics will get pulled in Saturday, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of sprinkles to a stray shower in the morning anywhere in the county, and continuing into the afternoon in the mountains.

A cold Pacific storm will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with scattered showers continuing into Thursday. It will also be cooler with temperatures plummeting 5 to 15 degrees below average, in the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the strong winds this week and the chance of rain next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 83-91°

Inland: 81-92°

Mountains: 57-74°

Deserts: 82-85°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.