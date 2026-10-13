San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 12, 2026: Chilly Tuesday morning, warmer by week's end

Weather Headlines:



Slight chance of a few showers into early Tuesday morning

Chilly Tuesday and Wednesday morning

Coastal Flood Advisory until 2pm Tuesday

Warmer second half of the week with 80s at the coast and 90s inland

Santa Ana winds Wednesday through Sunday, peaking Thursday night into Friday - moderate event

Rainfall totals over the past three days have been impressive with most areas seeing well over and inch, with many locations even picking up over 2 inches of rain. The highest rainfall totals were at Palomar Mountain at over 6 inches!

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

The rain we saw Sunday night into Monday is from a cold Pacific Storm, not Rachel. There remains a slight chance of a few light showers into early Tuesday morning, which will be a much cooler morning than we've seen in a while. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s for most coast and valleys with 40s for the colder spots, 30s in the mountains and 50s in the deserts.

A Coastal Flood Advisory until 2pm Tuesday for elevated surf of 3 to 7 feet and morning high tide around 7 feet which may cause minor coastal flooding. The greatest threat of flooding will be between 10 and 11am Tuesday.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and a warm-up will follow the rest of the week. Weak Santa Ana winds develop Wednesday into Thursday, peaking Thursday night into Friday when they may reach moderate strength. Weaker offshore winds continue into the weekend. Luckily, this weekend's rain will help mitigate the fire danger, though you should still be fire safe.

These winds coupled with building high pressure, will warm temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days there, when we'll see 80s for the coast and 90s inland. Things turn warmer for the mountains and deserts early next week when we'll see 70s in the mountains and low-90s in the desert.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 53-64°

Deserts: 76-79°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.