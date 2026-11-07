San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 6, 2026: Warm and windy weekend

Weather Headlines:



Warmer into early next week, heat peaks Sunday

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

Coastal Flood Advisory Friday through Tuesday

Possible rain by the end of next week

Warmer into early next week as high pressure builds and weak to mild Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see 80s for most of the county, even the coast, through Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys, with Sunday the warmest day with some inland areas possibly hitting 90 degrees.

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds will mostly target the inland and mountain communities with east and northeasterly gusts of 15 to 40 mph, and isolated higher gusts in the wind-prone areas. Humidity levels will drop between 15 and 25%, but recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for waves of 3 to 5 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.6 feet leading to minor coastal flooding. Tides peak between 7.4 and 7.6 feet Sunday and Monday.

We may get our next chance of rain by the end of next week/weekend, with several chances of rain through the end of November.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 80-86°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 83-86°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.