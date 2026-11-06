San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 5, 2026: Weekend warm-up with possible coastal flooding

Weather Headlines:



Warmer Friday into early next week, heat peaks Sunday

Weak Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

Coastal Flood Advisory Friday through Tuesday

Warmer weather moves in Friday into early next week as high pressure builds and weak Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see 80s for most of the county, even the coast, Friday into early next week. Temperatures peak on Sunday with highs 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys.

This weekend you can expect 80s for the coast, inland and deserts and 60s in the mountains. Minor cooling early next week, dropping back near average by Thursday.

Weak Santa Ana winds will mostly target the inland and mountain communities with east and northeasterly gusts of 15 to 35 mph, and isolated higher gusts in the wind-prone areas. Humidity levels will drop between 15 and 25%, but recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 4am Friday until noon Tuesday for waves of 3 to 5 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.6 feet leading to minor coastal flooding. Tides peak between 7.4 and 7.6 feet Sunday and Monday.

We may get our next chance of rain by the end of next week, with several chances of rain through the end of November.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 76-83°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 83-85°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.