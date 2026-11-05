San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 4, 2026: Warming up with possible coastal flooding

Weather Headlines:



Warmer Friday into the weekend

Weak Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

Coastal Flood Advisory Friday through Tuesday

Parts of the county received a little rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds and weak Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see a few 80s as early as Thursday inland, and for the warmer coastal areas by Friday becoming even warmer this weekend with highs 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

This weekend you can expect 80s for the coast, inland and deserts and 60s in the mountains. Minor cooling early next week, dropping back near average by Wednesday.

Weak Santa Ana winds will mostly target the inland and mountain communities with east and northeasterly gusts of 15 to 35 mph, and isoloated higher gusts in the wind-prone areas. Humidity levels will drop between 15 and 25%, but recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 4am Friday until noon Tuesday for waves of 3 to 5 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.6 feet leading to minor coastal flooding. Tides peak between 7.4 and 7.6 feet Sunday and Monday.

The threat of coastal flooding may become a greater concern later this month and next as El Nino continues to fuel this higher than normal tides and warm water temperatures. I break it all down in this El Nino explainer:

11-4-2026 What is El Nino?

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 80-83°

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