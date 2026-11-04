San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 3, 2026: Possible light rain Wednesday morning

Weather Headlines:



Patchy drizzle to light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, little to no accumulation

Warmer Friday into the weekend

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

High tides may bring another round of coastal flooding Friday through Monday.

Temperatures will top out near average through Wednesday with 70s for the coast and valleys, 60s in the mountains, and low-80s in the desert.

A storm passing through Northern California will contineu breezy conditions into early Wednesday with westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph for the coast and valleys and 15 to 30mph in the mountains and deserts.

That storm may bring patchy drizzle to a few light showers into Wednesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds and Santa Ana winds develop. This looks to be a weak to mild wind event, and recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

Temperatures warm into the 80s for the coast, inland and deserts this weekend and mid-60s in the mountains.

The next set of elevated high tides that could lead to areas of coastal flooding are expected this weekend. Tides could exceed 7 feet as early as Friday, with the potential to peak between 7.4 and 7.6 feet Sunday and Monday. Swell may build leading to surf of 6 to 7 feet, if that happens there is the threat of at least minor coastal flooding during high tides Saturday through Tuesday.

San Diego has received 1.79" of rain since the water year began on October 1st, which leads to a surplus of 1.23". The storm track is looking to target California mid to late November, bringing more rain to San Diego. If you haven't done so already, you can prepare by clearing out your gutters, checking your tire pressure and tread, changing windshield wipers, and grabbing sandbags if you live in an area that is susceptible to flooding.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 80-83°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.