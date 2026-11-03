San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 2, 2026: Breezy Tuesday, warmer & windier weekend

Weather Headlines:



Breezy Tuesday

Patchy drizzle to light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, little to no accumulation

Warmer Friday into the weekend

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

High tides may bring another round of coastal flooding this weekend.

Tuesday will be another great day to dress in layers with cool conditions in the morning, mostly in the 50s and a few 40s and even some 30s in the mountains, turning pleasant by the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out near to 5 degrees below average through Wednesday with 70s for the coast and valleys, upper-50s to low-60s in the mountains, and low-80s in the desert.

A storm will pass through Central California bringing breezy conditions on Tuesday with westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph for the coast and valleys and 15 to 30mph in the mountains and deserts.

That storm may bring patchy drizzle to a few light showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds and Santa Ana winds develop. This looks to be a weak to mild wind event, and recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

Temperatures warm into the 80s for the coast, inland and deserts this weekend and mid-60s in the mountains.

The next set of elevated high tides that could lead to areas of coastal flooding are expected this weekend. Tides could exceed 7 feet as early as Friday, with the potential to reach 7.5 ft by Sunday.

San Diego has received 1.79" of rain since the water year began on October 1st, which leads to a surplus of 1.27". The storm track is looking to target California mid to late November, bringing more rain to San Diego. If you haven't done so already, you can prepare by clearing out your gutters, checking your tire pressure and tread, changing windshield wipers, and grabbing sandbags if you live in an area that is susceptible to flooding.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 59-71°

Deserts: 80-83°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.