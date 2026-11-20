Weather Headlines:



Isolated mostly light showers will continue into Friday morning

Beach Hazards Statement until 9am Friday

King Tides next week could bring a greater threat of coastal flooding, with high tides reaching 7 feet as early as Saturday, peaking Wednesday

Chance of showers returns Sunday night into Monday morning and possibly again by Wednesday

The worst of the rain has pushed out of the county after dropping quite a range in rainfall totals, from a few hundredths to over an inch.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals where you live.

Isolated mostly light showers will continue into Friday morning before we dry out, though temperatures will remain cool, trending near to 10 degrees below average.

Gusty winds accompanied this storm with widespread gusts over 30mph and peak winds over 60mph clocked at Mt. Laguna.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9am Friday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents. High tides are lower than they have been, but with the bigger waves it's possible to see minor coastal flooding during high tides.

King Tides next week are expected to top out near 8 feet when they peak on Wednesday, and may bring a greater threat of major coastal flooding. Tides may exceed 7 feet as early as Saturday.

We dry out for the weekend, though below-normal temperatures stick around. A chance of lighter showers returns potentially as early as Sunday night into Monday morning, with another storm bringing a chance of light showers by Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant, though there will be storms nearby, so our forecast may change. For now, you can expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s for the coast, inland and deserts and 50s in the mountains.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68°

Inland: 60-68°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 70-73°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.