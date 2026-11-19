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Thursday will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, elevated surf and possible thunderstorms

Gusty winds build into Thursday, Wind Advisory for the mountains 11pm Wednesday through 4pm Thursday

Beach Hazards Statement 6am Thursday and 9am Friday

King Tides next week could bring a greater threat of coastal flooding, with high tides reaching 7 feet as early as Saturday

Chance of showers returns Monday and possibly again by mid to late next week

A weak atmospheric river will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, elevated surf and possible thunderstorms on Thursday with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

Rain will begin mid to late morning in the north county, spreading south through the county into the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. The strongest winds and best chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain will arrive with the passing of the cold front, with rain much lighter and more isolated after it passes.

Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1" for the coast and valleys, .50 to 1.50" in the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts. This storm will be colder, with snow flurries to a possible light dusting by Friday morning for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals where you live.

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with winds picking up overnight Wednesday and peaking during the day Thursday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains from 11pm Wednesday until 4pm Thursday for sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph. The coast, inland and deserts will see gusts between 20 and 35mph.

A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from 6am Thursday until 9am Friday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents. High tides are lower than they have been, but with the bigger waves it's possible to see minor coastal flooding during high tides.

King Tides next week are expected to top out near 8 feet when they peak by Tuesday, and may bring a greater threat of coastal flooding. Tides may exceed 7 feet as early as Saturday.

We dry out for the weekend, though below-normal temperatures stick around. A chance of lighter showers returns potentially as early as Sunday night into Monday with another storm possible by mid to late next week, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 45-59°

Deserts: 70-74°

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