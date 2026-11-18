Weather Headlines:



High Surf Advisory until 4am Wednesday, may be extended or re-issued for Thursday as surf builds again

Thursday will bring more widespread rain, heavier at times, and possible thunderstorms

Gusty winds build Wednesday night and will remain through Thursday

Below average temperatures all week

King Tides next week could bring a greater threat of coastal flooding

Chance of showers returns Monday

Storm one of the week brought a wide range of rainfall totals across the county, from near nothing to over an inch!

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

We also saw gusty winds on Tuesday with several gusts over 20 and 30mph for the coast and valleys, while Palomar Mountain clocked a gust up to 65mph!

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4am Wednesday for large waves of 6 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. High tides are lower than they have been, but with the bigger waves it's possible to see minor coastal flooding during high tides. Surf will lower between 3 and 5 feet on Wednesday, then build again late Thursday into Friday as the next storm moves in so we'll likely see another advisory issued.

King Tides next week are expected to top out near 8 feet when they peak, and may bring a greater threat of coastal flooding. Tides may exceed 7 feet as early as Saturday.

Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend near to up to 15 degrees below average all this week, with 60s for most coast and valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

A stronger storm will bring more widespread and heavier rain Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning. Rain will begin mid to late morning in the north county coastal areas then make it's way south through the county into the afternoon and evening. Rain will be lighter and more isolated after the passing of the front which will bring the most impactful rain and possible thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.50" for most of the county and less than .25" in the deserts. This storm will be colder, with a possible light dusting of snow by Friday morning for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

Gusty winds will accompany this storm along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Westerly gusts of 25 to 55mph are expected in the mountains and deserts with gusts of 20 to 35mph for the coast and valleys.

We dry out for the weekend, though below-normal temperatures stick around. A chance of lighter showers returns Monday, and some models hint at more rain through the end of the month, but there remains some uncertainty.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 64-73°

Mountains: 48-62°

Deserts: 72-75°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.