San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 12, 2026: Rain moves in by Friday morning

Weather Headlines:



The first of a series of storms brings rain starting Friday morning

Periods of rain will continue at least through the end of next week

Gusty winds will accompany each passing storm

High Surf Advisory Friday through Sunday

Much cooler through next week

The first storm of many will bring rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly near the coast, Friday morning. Rain may be locally heavy, especially if and where thunderstorms form. Isolated showers will continue through the day, but will be lighter.

The second storm will bring an increase in shower activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few showers are possible during the day on Saturday but will be lighter. Sunday looks to be mostly dry.

Rainfall totals through Saturday will average between .25 to .50" from the coast to the mountains, locally higher if and where thunderstorms form. Much lighter totals in the deserts, up to about .10".

A third storm will bring another round of scattered, mostly light to moderate, showers Monday into Tuesday. Storm four may arrive as early as Wednesday night with scattered showers Thursday, potentially lingering into Friday.

Gusty winds will accompany each storm, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph. Winds build Friday into Saturday and again Monday into Tuesday and again Thursday and Friday.

It will be much cooler starting Friday with temperatures dropping near to 7 degrees below average. Even cooler early next week with temperatures up to 15 degrees below average. You can expect 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s and 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Elevated surf will return Friday into early next week with the incoming rain. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 4pm Friday until 10am Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. Tides are lowering, but will still be around 7 feet so minor coastal flooding and beach erosion isn't out of the question.

King Tides are forecast to peak around 8 feet the week of Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas, bringing a threat of coastal flooding. If you live along the coast, stay prepared, know your flood risk, stay informed, and have a plan.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 53-64°

Deserts: 77-80°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.