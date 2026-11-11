San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 10, 2026: Warm Wednesday, rain returns starting Friday

Weather Headlines:



Above-normal temperatures through Thursday

Pattern change with the storm door opening bringing the first chance of rain Friday, continuing into next week

A series of storms will bring more chances of rain through the end of the month

Gusty winds will accompany each passing storm

Temperatures will remain warm for several more days, with highs 5 to 15 degrees above normal through Thursday. That means 80s for nearly the entire county, besides a few 70s for the cooler coastal areas, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

The storm door opens starting Friday as our first of several chances of rain arrives. A Pacific storm will bring light to moderate showers Friday into Saturday. Sunday looks to be mostly dry before a second storm brings another round of scattered showers on Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday. A third storm is forecast to bring more wet weather by Thursday or Friday of next week.

Gusty winds will accompany each storm, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph. Winds build Friday into Saturday and again Monday into Tuesday.

There are a series of storms that will bring more chances of rain through the end of the month.

Elevated surf will return Friday into early next week with the incoming rain. King Tides are forecast to peak around 8 feet the week of Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas, bringing a threat of coastal flooding. If you live along the coast, stay prepared, know your flood risk, stay informed, and have a plan.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-85°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 65-80°

Deserts: 85-89°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.