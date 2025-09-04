San Diego’s Weather for September 4, 2025: Hot and muggy until the weekend

We finally have a light at the end of the tunnel after hot, humid weather for parts of the county. This weekend we’ll get cool and dry … but in the meantime, we’re seeing more monsoon moisture.

Today the coast will reach highs around 80°, with inland highs closer to 90°.

The mountains will see mostly low 80s, and triple digits are in store for the deserts.

The monsoon flow will intensify again this afternoon, leading to humid conditions this afternoon and a chance of showers for the mountains and deserts.

It doesn’t look like those showers will leave the mountains and deserts today.

In the case of thunderstorms, we could see quick downpours similar to yesterday’s.

The monsoon moisture leaves us behind this weekend, leading to cooler and drier conditions starting Sunday.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 76-91°

Deserts: 95-100°

