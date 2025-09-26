San Diego’s Weather for September 26, 2025: Chance of light showers

We’re in for a cool and cloudy Friday, with a chance of light showers for the coast. The coast dries out tomorrow, but bigger showers will hit the mountains and deserts Saturday.

For the next couple of days we’ll feel the effects of an area of low pressure (storm) centered to our northwest.

These systems feature lots of rising air, which has allowed the marine layer to deepen to around 4,500 feet this morning.

Those clouds could squeeze out some drizzle over San Diego and the rest of the coast. The best chance of seeing rain will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any rain the coast gets today will be very light, with barely measurable totals around 0.01”.

Temps will be cool! San Diego will reach around 70°. Inland highs will be in the low to mid 70s, which is about 10° below normal for late September!

The mountains will see mid 60s, and highs around 90° are expected for the deserts.

The mountains and deserts are expecting some wind gusts today up to 40mph.

The coast dries out tomorrow. But the mountains and deserts are expecting showers with a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

By Sunday the entire county will be dry, and we’ll begin to warm up.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 84-92°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.