San Diego’s Weather for September 14, 2025: Calm Sunday, hot and humid later this week

The rest of the weekend will stay cool, sunny and calm. This pattern sticks around through the middle of the week. By the end of the week we’ll be hot and humid, with a slight chance of showers.

Expect marine layer clouds through the late morning, but the entire county will see good clearing by the afternoon.

The coastline will be closer to normal temperatures today, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Inland highs will reach the low 80s. The mountains will see this close to 80°, while the deserts will get high 90s.

For the next couple of days, we’ll get slowly warm up. But the big changes come after Tuesday.

That’s when a slight chance of showers emerges for the mountains and deserts, but Thursday and Friday have the best chances for showers.

By Thursday, everyone will feel more humid. There’s also small chance a stray shower or two could drift to inland or coastal communities.

The rain chances stick around for Saturday, but showers that day will likely be more scattered.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-75°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 74-88°

Deserts: 92-98°

