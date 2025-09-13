San Diego’s Weather for September 13, 2025: Cool and sunny weekend! Big changes next week

This weekend will feel a bit like Fall! We’ll be cool and sunny, with these comfortable conditions sticking around through Tuesday.

For the second half of the week, we heat up and monsoon moisture is expected to return.

This morning you may notice marine layer clouds along the coast and inland. Those will stick around until the late morning, and we get sunny skies around the county by the early afternoon.

The coastline will reach the low to mid 70s today, with inland highs around 80°.

The mountains will also see highs close to 80° for the most part, while the desserts will hit high 90s.

We enjoy calm, steady weather through Tuesday.

For the second half of next week we begin to warm up and monsoon flow returns. That means the mountains and deserts could see showers by Friday.

Computer models are having trouble agreeing what showers could look like next week, so stay with the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 77-81°

Mountains: 73-82°

Deserts: 91-97°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

