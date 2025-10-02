San Diego’s Weather for October 2, 2025: Beautiful weather, cooler this weekend

We’re in for a beautiful Thursday. It will be sunny and mild, with conditions getting cooler and breezier for the weekend.

This morning we’ll see marine layer clouds mixing out around 11 a.m. at the latest right along the coast, with earlier clearing further away from the water.

As the sun comes out this afternoon, the coast will reach into the low to mid 70s.

Perfect conditions as the Padres take on the Cubs! First pitch goes out at 2:08 p.m., and we’ll get a light breeze coming off the water as the city enjoys watch parties.

Inland highs will be around 80. The mountains can expect low 70s today, and the deserts will see mid 90s.

Moving forward, an area of low pressure will open the door for cooler and breezier conditions this weekend.

By Friday afternoon, most areas will see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

In the mountains and deserts, gusts will max out at 50mph or more!

The weekend will be comfortable and sunny overall, with most areas noticing a temperature drop by Sunday and Monday.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 72-81°

Deserts: 91-96°

