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Beach Hazards Statement for elevated surf and tides in effect until 4pm Saturday

Not as warm, but still pleasant weekend with a chance of rain starting Sunday night into Monday

A more impactful storm on Tuesday may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

Another storm to follow late next week

Happy Saturday!

The worst of the King Tides has wrapped up along our coastline, but big waves are still a concern on Saturday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4pm Saturday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.1' just after 11 a.m., leading to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding.

Be prepared for road closures, stay off rock walls and jetties, watch for sneaker waves, don't drive through flooded areas, and use sandbags or barriers to protect property.

We saw record high tides on Wednesday in La Jolla and San Diego.

Preliminary reports show San Diego tides reached 8.65' eclipsing the previous high of 8.52' set on October 27th. La Jolla hit 8.11' to knock off the 7.98' record on October 27th. On Friday, tides hit 8.09' in San Diego and 7.52' in La Jolla.

Turning to temperatures, Friday was a warm one- Pala hit 91° and was the warmest spot in the country!

It won't be as warm on Saturday, but still 5 to 10 degrees above average with partly cloudy skies.

Expect our coastline to be in the mid to low 70s, while our inland valleys could top out in the low 80s for some spots!

Our mountains will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The deserts will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A slight dip in temperatures on Sunday, with a chance of showers by Sunday night continuing into Monday.

This first storm will bring light to moderate isolated showers with rainfall accumulations mostly less than a quarter of an inch.

Storm two will be more impactful, with widespread rain, moderate to heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and strong winds. Tuesday will be the highest impact day, with showers continuing into Wednesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals are likely over an inch for most of the county, with upwards of 3 inches possible, even for the coast and valleys, while locally closer to 4 inches possible in the mountains. The San Diego River may reach flood stage.

Wind gusts look to exceed 30 to 35mph for the coast and valleys with strong winds also impacting the mountains and deserts. There remains uncertainty on how strong this storm will be, so these numbers will likely change in the coming days, but it's best to prepare now before the storm hits.

A third storm will likely bring more rain late in the week, potentially as early as Thursday with more rain on Friday.

It will be much cooler next week with 60s for the coast and valleys by Tuesday, 50s and 40s in the mountains and 60s to low-70s in the deserts.

Be sure to stay with ABC 10News’s Weather Team as we time out the storms!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-77°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 67-73°

Deserts: 77-81°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.