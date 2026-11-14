San Diego's Forecast for Friday, Nov. 13: Another round of rain to kick off the weekend!

Weather Headlines:

Rain picks up again Friday evening through Saturday morning

Periods of rain will continue at least through the end of next week

Gusty winds will accompany each passing storm

High Surf Advisory Friday through Sunday

Much cooler through next week

We had overnight thunderstorms here in San Diego county, and if they didn’t wake you up, you must be a heavy sleeper.

The second storm will bring an increase in shower activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few showers are possible during the day on Saturday but will be lighter. Sunday looks to be mostly dry.

As of Friday afternoon, San Diego International has picked up .64” of rain in the past 24 hours.

Chula Vista saw .29”, Mt. Woodson got .63”, and Escondido with .20” since yesterday.

A third storm will bring another round of scattered, mostly light to moderate, showers Monday into Tuesday. Storm four may arrive as early as Wednesday night with scattered showers Thursday, potentially lingering into Friday.

Gusty winds will accompany each storm, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph. Winds build Friday into Saturday and again Monday into Tuesday and again Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be well below average starting today.

On Saturday, along our coastline and in the inland valleys, temperatures will be close to 70°.

Mountain communities will be in the upper to lower 50s.

Deserts will reach highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Early next week, we could see temperatures up to 15 degrees below average. You can expect 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s and 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

A High Surf Advisory is now in effect until 10am Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. Tides are lowering, but will still be around 7 feet so minor coastal flooding and beach erosion isn't out of the question.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

King Tides are forecast to peak around 8 feet the week of Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas, bringing a threat of coastal flooding. If you live along the coast, stay prepared, know your flood risk, stay informed, and have a plan.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 51-59°

Deserts: 74-79°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

